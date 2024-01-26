Customer Data Analytics for Marketers

This course introduces marketing data analytics, focusing on the crucial concepts of correlation and causality. Learners will explore statistical concepts and tools to analyze and interpret marketing data, leading to more informed and impactful marketing strategies. The course begins with core statistical concepts, such as standard deviation, variance, and normal distributions, in the context of marketing decisions. It shows how to visualize correlations and causal networks using techniques such as Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) and Path Analysis. The course discussions of analytics ethics, guiding participants to identify and avoid common pitfalls in data interpretation. This course is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their marketing strategies through trustworthy data-driven insights.
Key statistical concepts and simple linear regression to improve data-driven marketing decisions.
There are 4 modules in this course
Dive into the world of marketing data analytics and discover how it revolutionizes customer understanding and business growth. Learn to differentiate between analytics types and develop reports that transform data into actionable marketing strategies, increasing customer lifetime value and business success.
Unlock the power of statistical concepts to drive smarter marketing decisions. This module empowers you with the skills to interpret data correctly, avoid common pitfalls, and apply critical thinking to uncover deeper insights from your marketing data.
Master key statistical techniques to elevate your marketing strategies. Learn hypothesis testing, understand correlations, and delve into regression analysis, all while maintaining ethical standards in analytics for credible, impactful results.
Explore the intricate relationship between correlation and causality in marketing. Gain skills in advanced correlation analysis and Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) to make informed, data-driven decisions that effectively navigate the complexities of the marketing world.
