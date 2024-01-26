University of Colorado System
Customer Data Analytics for Marketers
This course is part of Data Science for Marketing Specialization

Taught in English

Tony Cox, Jr.

Instructor: Tony Cox, Jr.

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Key statistical concepts and simple linear regression to improve data-driven marketing decisions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

33 quizzes

This course is part of the Data Science for Marketing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

Dive into the world of marketing data analytics and discover how it revolutionizes customer understanding and business growth. Learn to differentiate between analytics types and develop reports that transform data into actionable marketing strategies, increasing customer lifetime value and business success.

What's included

7 videos7 readings7 quizzes

Unlock the power of statistical concepts to drive smarter marketing decisions. This module empowers you with the skills to interpret data correctly, avoid common pitfalls, and apply critical thinking to uncover deeper insights from your marketing data.

What's included

7 videos6 readings7 quizzes

Master key statistical techniques to elevate your marketing strategies. Learn hypothesis testing, understand correlations, and delve into regression analysis, all while maintaining ethical standards in analytics for credible, impactful results.

What's included

8 videos9 readings9 quizzes

Explore the intricate relationship between correlation and causality in marketing. Gain skills in advanced correlation analysis and Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) to make informed, data-driven decisions that effectively navigate the complexities of the marketing world.

What's included

9 videos3 readings10 quizzes

Instructor

Tony Cox, Jr.
University of Colorado System
4 Courses324 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado System

