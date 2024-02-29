University of Colorado System
Data Science for Marketing Specialization
University of Colorado System

Data Science for Marketing Specialization

Data Science for Marketing Success . Gain advanced skills in marketing data analytics, machine learning, and decision-making strategies to increase customer lifetime value.

Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Tony Cox, Jr.
Ric Mills

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply data science techniques to optimize marketing strategies and increase customer engagement.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Customer Data Analytics for Marketers

Course 123 hours

What you'll learn

  • Key statistical concepts and simple linear regression to improve data-driven marketing decisions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Structural Equation Modeling (SEM)
Category: Core Statistical Concepts
Category: Ethical Data Analytics
Category: Visualization of Data Correlations
Category: Marketing Data Analytics

Regression Modeling for Marketers

Course 219 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply regression analysis to understand & predict marketing outcomes. Interpret market data & refine statistical models for real-world application.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Predictive Analytics for Consumer Insights
Category: Regression Analysis in Marketing
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Advanced Market Analysis Techniques
Category: Statistical Software Output Interpretation

Machine Learning for Marketers

Course 322 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply machine learning to improve targeted marketing & strategic decision-making. Analyze & forecast customer behaviors using advanced algorithms.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Campaign Analysis and Testing
Category: Predictive Analytics in Marketing
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Personalized Marketing Strategies
Category: Advanced Machine Learning Techniques
Category: Customer Behavior and Preference Analysis

Time, Change, and Decisions for Marketing

Course 422 hours

What you'll learn

  • Predict customer behaviors and market trends using advanced analytics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-driven marketing decision making
Category: Time Series
Category: Causal modeling

Instructors

A.W. Lukens
University of Colorado System
10 Courses4,563 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado System

