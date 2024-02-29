This specialization is designed for marketing professionals aiming to harness the power of data science. Across four comprehensive courses, learners will learn about modern marketing data analytics, regression modeling, machine learning, and decision-making. This program covers statistical concepts, predictive analytics, and decision optimization, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of how to apply data science in marketing. Participants will learn to interpret data, forecast trends, and make data-driven marketing decisions, enhancing both customer engagement and business profitability.
Applied Learning Project
Students will use data visualizations and statistical outputs to interpret marketing data for real-world applications. The instructor provides several sample cases through which learners can apply skills taught in the courses. Learners have the opportunity to practice predicting how marketing actions influence customer behavior.