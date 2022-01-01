Arizona State University
Anomaly detection is an important process in data mining that pinpoints complex, non-conforming patterns and outliers in a specific dataset. The process can identify events that deviate from the normal behavior expected from that dataset. The process can pick out everything from small software or hardware errors or glitches and hacks to serious machine vulnerabilities and critical zero-day attacks.
It’s important to learn about anomaly detection if you plan to work in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Anomaly detection is a critical security tool that can identify significant fraud, network intrusions, and other events that can substantially disrupt a business or entire industry’s technological delivery system.
The types of jobs you can get by learning about anomaly detection can be found in all types of fields, including banking, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, IT, government and defense, and health care. You might study anomaly detection to become a data scientist, big data engineer, machine learning developer, or fraud detection analyst within those fields. Studying the subject can open up opportunities for you in many companies that need to have data sources monitored for potential security threats and attacks. If you study anomaly detection, you also may be able to find a career in companies that need forensic accountants and fraud detection engineers to uncover unusual and sometimes suspicious activities.
Online courses can help you learn anomaly detection by giving you a better grasp of the broad subject of machine learning, including deep learning. Learning about anomaly detection online may give you the cutting-edge skills to teach you to build an anomaly detection model using deep learning and advanced technology such as Keras API with Tensorflow 2. You also may be able to learn how to create interactive charts and plots using Plotly Python and Seaborn for data visualization.