This course introduces you to one of the main types of Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning. You will learn how to find insights from data sets that do not have a target or labeled variable. You will learn several clustering and dimension reduction algorithms for unsupervised learning as well as how to select the algorithm that best suits your data. The hands-on section of this course focuses on using best practices for unsupervised learning.
- Dimensionality Reduction
- Unsupervised Learning
- Cluster Analysis
- K Means Clustering
- Principal Component Analysis (PCA)
IBM
Introduction to Unsupervised Learning and K Means
This module introduces Unsupervised Learning and its applications. One of the most common uses of Unsupervised Learning is clustering observations using k-means. In this module you become familiar with the theory behind this algorithm, and put it in practice in a demonstration.
Selecting a clustering algorithm
In this module you become familiar with some of the computational hurdles around clustering algorithms, and how different clustering implementations try to overcome them. After a brief recapitulation of common clustering algorithms, you will learn how to compare them and select the clustering technique that best suits your data.
Dimensionality Reduction
This module introduces dimensionality reduction and Principal Component Analysis, which are powerful techniques for big data, imaging, and pre-processing data. At the end of this module, you will have all the tools in your toolkit to highlight your Unsupervised Learning abilities in your final project.
A high quality course with lots of practical techniques
Great course for learning about Unsupervised Learning
It is a beautifully crafted course that looks at various clustering algorithms. More importantly, show the pros and cons of each algorithm/technique based on different patterns.
Thank you Coursera. Thank you IBM.\n\nThank you to all instructors.
