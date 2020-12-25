About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Dimensionality Reduction
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Cluster Analysis
  • K Means Clustering
  • Principal Component Analysis (PCA)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Unsupervised Learning and K Means

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Selecting a clustering algorithm

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 143 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Dimensionality Reduction

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

