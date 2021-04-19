AD
Apr 18, 2021
It is a beautifully crafted course that looks at various clustering algorithms. More importantly, show the pros and cons of each algorithm/technique based on different patterns.
AF
Nov 6, 2020
Great course and very well structured. I'm really impressed with the instructor who give thorough walkthrough to the code.
By Anishkumar D•
Apr 19, 2021
By Abdillah F•
Nov 7, 2020
By Hossam G M•
Oct 4, 2021
This course is great from a coding and final project point of view. in this course I learned how to explore the different techniques and algorithms available to cluster unlabeled data. the notebook and videos are very great too. they walk you through the coding prospective step by step. but from the theory point of view, it is hard to well understand it well in these videos. you have to be aware of them first or study them on your own. although the quizzes aren't that much indicative about understanding. they need to be tougher and contain more questions. the last thing we should be provided the lecture sildes.
By Ashish P•
Mar 13, 2021
Very Well Structured, concepts clearly explained, lots of Labs to get a hands-on practice and in the end a summary of all the key points explained.
A couple of Labs for DBSCAN and Mean-Shift would have been great.
The concept of SVD with the matrices was not very clear from the videos. Maybe some detailed notes on how the matrices are divided into the submatrices could be really helpful.
By Léa Z•
Apr 18, 2021
As usual with IBM courses, the concepts are well explained and the split between theory and demo on python is very useful. However in this specific course there are a LOT of mistakes in graded tests, which have been spotted by users for months but are unanswered by course owners in discussion forums. It is a shame, and hopefully the last two modules of the professional certification are benefitting from a better maintenance.
By Sid C•
Apr 5, 2022
This course enabled me to further develop my standard work process in performing Machine Learning activities. It also expanded my existing skills set with the addition of Unsupervised Machine Learning methods --this actually significantly improved my model performances.
By SMRUTI R D•
Sep 20, 2021
I found the learning experience extremely good and absorbing. The approach of the program to impart theoritical background of algorithms before taking of Labs is very helpful. Also, after the course one gets a broad view of the contexts behind different approaches.
By Alparslan T•
Jan 6, 2022
Excellent course on unsupervised ML. Clustering, dimensionality reduction and even classification are very well explained and practiced with high level coding on Python. Thanks IBM.
By anand v•
Jul 6, 2021
Great course. Maybe there is one instance of wrong answer in one of the quizzes. Everything elese is perfect. Thanks IBM !
By MAURICIO C•
May 22, 2021
Sometimes so fast, but it motives to research more and more about ML.
By george s•
Sep 3, 2021
Excellent course! Just examples of clustering could be a bit better.
By Marwan K•
Feb 22, 2022
Thank you Coursera.
Thank you IBM.
Thank you to all instructors.
By Luis P S•
Jun 2, 2021
Excellent!! Easy and good way to learn unsupervised algorithms!
By My B•
Apr 23, 2021
A high quality course with lots of practical techniques
By Nikolas R W•
Dec 26, 2020
Great course for learning about Unsupervised Learning
By Krishnendu D•
Apr 11, 2022
Awesome and wholesome explaination of the concepts
By Jose M•
Jan 25, 2021
Again, congrats to the instructor on the videos.
By Saraswati P•
Oct 23, 2021
Well structured course with many examples
By Veronica A T S•
Jun 27, 2021
i wouuld have liked a notebook on dbscan
By Volodymyr•
Aug 5, 2021
Well balanced course, I recommend
By Wissam Z•
Oct 10, 2021
Very Professional course
By Uğur K•
Aug 23, 2020
Very tidy explanations
By Bernard F•
Jan 26, 2021
An excellent course!
By Simeon M•
Sep 14, 2021
Exceptional!
By Pierluigi A•
Jan 20, 2021
great course