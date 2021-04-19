Chevron Left
Back to Unsupervised Machine Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unsupervised Machine Learning by IBM

4.7
stars
129 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces you to one of the main types of Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning. You will learn how to find insights from data sets that do not have a target or labeled variable. You will learn several clustering and dimension reduction algorithms for unsupervised learning as well as how to select the algorithm that best suits your data. The hands-on section of this course focuses on using best practices for unsupervised learning. By the end of this course you should be able to: Explain the kinds of problems suitable for Unsupervised Learning approaches Explain the curse of dimensionality, and how it makes clustering difficult with many features Describe and use common clustering and dimensionality-reduction algorithms Try clustering points where appropriate, compare the performance of per-cluster models Understand metrics relevant for characterizing clusters Who should take this course? This course targets aspiring data scientists interested in acquiring hands-on experience with Unsupervised Machine Learning techniques in a business setting.   What skills should you have? To make the most out of this course, you should have familiarity with programming on a Python development environment, as well as fundamental understanding of Data Cleaning, Exploratory Data Analysis, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability, and Statistics....

Top reviews

AD

Apr 18, 2021

It is a beautifully crafted course that looks at various clustering algorithms. More importantly, show the pros and cons of each algorithm/technique based on different patterns.

AF

Nov 6, 2020

Great course and very well structured. I'm really impressed with the instructor who give thorough walkthrough to the code.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 31 Reviews for Unsupervised Machine Learning

By Anishkumar D

Apr 19, 2021

It is a beautifully crafted course that looks at various clustering algorithms. More importantly, show the pros and cons of each algorithm/technique based on different patterns.

By Abdillah F

Nov 7, 2020

Great course and very well structured. I'm really impressed with the instructor who give thorough walkthrough to the code.

By Hossam G M

Oct 4, 2021

This course is great from a coding and final project point of view. in this course I learned how to explore the different techniques and algorithms available to cluster unlabeled data. the notebook and videos are very great too. they walk you through the coding prospective step by step. but from the theory point of view, it is hard to well understand it well in these videos. you have to be aware of them first or study them on your own. although the quizzes aren't that much indicative about understanding. they need to be tougher and contain more questions. the last thing we should be provided the lecture sildes.

By Ashish P

Mar 13, 2021

Very Well Structured, concepts clearly explained, lots of Labs to get a hands-on practice and in the end a summary of all the key points explained.

A couple of Labs for DBSCAN and Mean-Shift would have been great.

The concept of SVD with the matrices was not very clear from the videos. Maybe some detailed notes on how the matrices are divided into the submatrices could be really helpful.

By Léa Z

Apr 18, 2021

As usual with IBM courses, the concepts are well explained and the split between theory and demo on python is very useful. However in this specific course there are a LOT of mistakes in graded tests, which have been spotted by users for months but are unanswered by course owners in discussion forums. It is a shame, and hopefully the last two modules of the professional certification are benefitting from a better maintenance.

By Sid C

Apr 5, 2022

This course enabled me to further develop my standard work process in performing Machine Learning activities. It also expanded my existing skills set with the addition of Unsupervised Machine Learning methods --this actually significantly improved my model performances.

By SMRUTI R D

Sep 20, 2021

I found the learning experience extremely good and absorbing. The approach of the program to impart theoritical background of algorithms before taking of Labs is very helpful. Also, after the course one gets a broad view of the contexts behind different approaches.

By Alparslan T

Jan 6, 2022

Excellent course on unsupervised ML. Clustering, dimensionality reduction and even classification are very well explained and practiced with high level coding on Python. Thanks IBM.

By anand v

Jul 6, 2021

G​reat course. Maybe there is one instance of wrong answer in one of the quizzes. Everything elese is perfect. Thanks IBM !

By MAURICIO C

May 22, 2021

Sometimes so fast, but it motives to research more and more about ML.

By george s

Sep 3, 2021

Excellent course! Just examples of clustering could be a bit better.

By Marwan K

Feb 22, 2022

T​hank you Coursera.

T​hank you IBM.

T​hank you to all instructors.

By Luis P S

Jun 2, 2021

E​xcellent!! Easy and good way to learn unsupervised algorithms!

By My B

Apr 23, 2021

A high quality course with lots of practical techniques

By Nikolas R W

Dec 26, 2020

Great course for learning about Unsupervised Learning

By Krishnendu D

Apr 11, 2022

Awesome and wholesome explaination of the concepts

By Jose M

Jan 25, 2021

Again, congrats to the instructor on the videos.

By Saraswati P

Oct 23, 2021

W​ell structured course with many examples

By Veronica A T S

Jun 27, 2021

i wouuld have liked a notebook on dbscan

By Volodymyr

Aug 5, 2021

Well balanced course, I recommend

By Wissam Z

Oct 10, 2021

Very Professional course

By Uğur K

Aug 23, 2020

Very tidy explanations

By Bernard F

Jan 26, 2021

An excellent course!

By Simeon M

Sep 14, 2021

Exceptional!

By Pierluigi A

Jan 20, 2021

great course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder