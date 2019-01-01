Mark J. Grover is a member of the IBM Data & AI Learning team and specializes in creating and delivering online content. He comes to IBM from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, NC where he was a full time professor of computer technology. He was one of the coordinators for their Information Security program and taught courses in Computer Security, Network Administration, System Administration, and Microsoft Office. He was the lead Cisco instructor and faculty advisor to the school’s annual Cisco Netriders networking competition. During his tenure, he was recognized as a Cisco Instructor of Excellence – Expert level and was nominated for US Professor of the Year. Prior to teaching, Mark owned and operated a computer sales and service company for over 13 years. He then transitioned to a position working at the University of North Carolina Wilmington providing enterprise computer support, where he achieved the highest award for a staff member: The Award for Excellence in Innovation. Mark brings over 25 years of information technology experience to IBM. His passion includes camping, hiking, mountain biking, and spending time with his family. He is happily married and has two kids.