Skills you will gain

  • Regression Analysis
  • Supervised Learning
  • Linear Regression
  • Ridge Regression
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Supervised Machine Learning and Linear Regression

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Data Splits and Cross Validation

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 116 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Regression with Regularization Techniques: Ridge, LASSO, and Elastic Net

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 126 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

