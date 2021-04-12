About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Decision Tree
  • Ensemble Learning
  • Classification Algorithms
  • Supervised Learning
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Logistic Regression

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

K Nearest Neighbors

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Support Vector Machines

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Decision Trees

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

