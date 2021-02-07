NR
Feb 21, 2022
Great course, well structured. The presentation of the different methods is very clear and well separated to understand the differences. A good understanding of classifiers is gained from this course.
AP
Feb 28, 2021
Superb ,detailed, well explained, lots of hands on training through labs and most of the major alogrithms are covered!\n\nKeep up the good work. You guys are helping the community a lot :D
By Paul A•
Feb 6, 2021
Overall, an excellent course. It gives a great introduction to many of modern and old machine learning models, and a brief glimpse in dealing with unbalanced data; a subject you can freely explore on your own. The strongest part of this course are the guided demos, they are excellent to see things happen in real time, with many ah-ha! moments, and filled code you can adapt to other projects.
However, there's a catch; to me, a big one. The guided demos; although excellent, are flawed. If you follow the practices presented in the demo, you generate a lot of data leakage into the predictions. Specially when doing cross validation with gridsearch, since the training is not done with a pipeline. Be careful when implementing your own machine learning models after following this course.
By Fitrie R•
Dec 23, 2020
This course is a next level after understanding classification machine learning model. All my questions had been answered with this module. The instructor is very great to clarify the whole python code used. Highly recommended course
By Ashish P•
Mar 1, 2021
By Abdillah F•
Nov 8, 2020
Great course and very well structured. I'm really impressed with the instructor who give thorough walkthrough to the code.
By Volodymyr•
Jul 28, 2021
Very good material and approach to Human Learning +5 :)
By Hossam G M•
Aug 22, 2021
The course content is very great in the coding area and it is very helping. but a shortage that is clear is the theory behind every algorithm, the handling of it wasn't that much perfect.
By SMRUTI R D•
Aug 27, 2021
It is an excellent course on Classification. The approach of the course is different from similar courses I had attended earlier. It presents different classification algorithms as a continuous whole with increasing degree of sophistication rather as disjoint ones. This helped in understanding the entire range of available options and how to apply them in different situations. The faculty was very clear and precise in his presentations. Many thanks to IBM / Coursera.
By Pulkit K•
Oct 1, 2021
Excellent course . I have done a lot of data science courses on Coursera and this one by far is the most comprehensive course on this subject matter and the training examples in the notebook, all are very well explained. Highly recommend it to everyone.
By Nicola R•
Feb 22, 2022
By Juan M•
Jun 18, 2021
The course is very well structured, and the explanations very clear. I would only suggest enhancing the peer-review community since it takes a long time to get a review sometimes.
By Alparslan T•
Jan 7, 2022
Excellent theoretical and practical understanding in classification algorithms. The instructor is really of a very high level and I appreciate his effort.
By konutek•
Dec 17, 2020
The instructor from videos is amazing. Great tutor. So far the courses from IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate are really, really good.
By Jose M•
Jan 19, 2021
I would like to give especial thanks to the instructor (the one in the videos) for his great job. It would be nice to know who is is.
By nico l•
Nov 26, 2021
Super content and good practice, perfect if you want to get an overview of all ML classification algo including ensemble methods !
By Saraswati P•
Sep 23, 2021
Well structured training. Lab sessions and assignments are well planned to get clarity on concepts and practical application.
By My B•
Apr 19, 2021
A well-structured and practical course which helps me answer lots of my concerns from the past until now.
By Ranjith P•
Apr 13, 2021
I recommend this course to everyone who wants to excel in Machine Learning. This is a Great Course!
By Hariom S•
Oct 2, 2021
It was a perfect experience and the instructor was very good. Thanks, IMB and Coursera
By Rorisang S•
May 16, 2021
Fantastic presentations and detailed course material make this course really worth it!
By Kevin P•
Mar 21, 2022
this course taught me a lot even after being a practioner for 10+ years!
By george s•
Aug 30, 2021
One of the best courses offered by IBM and coursera, 100% recommended.
By Marwan K•
Nov 23, 2021
Thank you Coursera.
Thank you IBM
Thank you to all instructors.
By Luis P S•
May 24, 2021
Always a pleasure learning new ML skills through this course!
By Wissam Z•
Aug 22, 2021
Best professional machine learning course
By Hayyan A•
Mar 22, 2022
it is helpful and wonderful