Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
IBM Machine Learning
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • keras
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Neural Networks

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 143 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Neural Network Optimizers and Keras

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Convolutional Neural Networks

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 118 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Recurrent Neural Networks and Long-Short Term Memory Networks

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

