IBM
Skills you'll gain: Keras, Convolutional Neural Network, Theoretical Computer Science, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Statistical Programming, Deep Learning, Python Programming
4.7
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Network, Data Management, Deep Learning, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(132.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, Econometrics, General Statistics, Keras, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, NoSQL, Opencv, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, PyTorch, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(14.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Vision, Keras, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Graphics, Deep Learning, Algebra, Statistical Programming, Machine Learning, Computer Programming
4.4
(332 reviews)
Advanced · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Convolutional Neural Network, Artificial Neural Networks, Keras, Back-End Web Development, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Deep Learning, Computer Programming, Web Development
4.6
(351 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Keras, Statistical Classification, Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Image Processing, Python Programming, Statistical Programming
4.4
(542 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Artificial Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Network, Numpy, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Communication, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Probability & Statistics, Deep Learning, Business Psychology, Modeling, Computer Programming
4.5
(152 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Convolutional Neural Network, Keras, Big Data, Computer Programming, Modeling, Data Management, Data Analysis, English Language, Image Processing, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Python Programming
4.6
(444 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Programming Principles, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Human Resources, Deep Learning, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing
4.6
(107 reviews)
Advanced · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Since Keras is based in Python, you'll need to have experience using this programming language before starting to learn Keras. You should also have a basic understanding of foundational machine learning concepts. It's also helpful to have an understanding of what deep learning is as well as strong math skills.
Learning Keras is likely right for you if you're pursuing a career in neural network framework and deep learning. Deep learning refers to methods of machine learning that are based on algorithms created in artificial neural networks that are modeled after the function and structure of the brain. You might be working toward a career or already in one as a software engineer, for example, or a data analyst, data engineer, research analyst, software developer, or bioinformatics analyst. If so, learning Keras may be right for you.
TensorFlow, Theano, and CNTK are three topics you can study that are closely related to Keras because Keras runs on top of these libraries. You can also study the human brain to form a deeper understanding of the premise of neural networks. Any topic related to machine learning may also be of interest to you, such as supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning; inductive, deductive, and transductive learning; or multi-task, active, online, transfer, and ensemble learning. You can also learn more about deep learning and neural networks.
Places that hire people with a background in Keras include companies and organizations that employ data and software analysts and developers. For example, you'll find people with a background in Keras working for cloud computing platforms like Amazon Web Services, professional services networks like Deloitte, telecommunications companies such as Verizon, and cybersecurity companies like Carbon Black. Other notable employers of people with a background in Keras include JP Morgan Chase Bank, Microsoft, Facebook, Ford Motor Company, and Lockheed Martin.