Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
Start Your Career in Machine Learning for Trading. Learn the machine learning techniques used in quantitative trading.
What you will learn
Understand the structure and techniques used in machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning (RL) strategies.
Describe the steps required to develop and test an ML-driven trading strategy.
Describe the methods used to optimize an ML-driven trading strategy.
Use Keras and Tensorflow to build machine learning models.
Applied Learning Project
The three courses will show you how to create various quantitative and algorithmic trading strategies using Python. By the end of the specialization, you will be able to create and enhance quantitative trading strategies with machine learning that you can train, test, and implement in capital markets. You will also learn how to use deep learning and reinforcement learning strategies to create algorithms that can update and train themselves.
Familiarization with basic concepts in Machine Learning and Financial Markets; advanced competency in Python Programming.
Introduction to Trading, Machine Learning & GCP
In this course, you’ll learn about the fundamentals of trading, including the concept of trend, returns, stop-loss, and volatility. You will learn how to identify the profit source and structure of basic quantitative trading strategies. This course will help you gauge how well the model generalizes its learning, explain the differences between regression and forecasting, and identify the steps needed to create development and implementation backtesters. By the end of the course, you will be able to use Google Cloud Platform to build basic machine learning models in Jupyter Notebooks.
Using Machine Learning in Trading and Finance
This course provides the foundation for developing advanced trading strategies using machine learning techniques. In this course, you’ll review the key components that are common to every trading strategy, no matter how complex. You’ll be introduced to multiple trading strategies including quantitative trading, pairs trading, and momentum trading. By the end of the course, you will be able to design basic quantitative trading strategies, build machine learning models using Keras and TensorFlow, build a pair trading strategy prediction model and back test it, and build a momentum-based trading model and back test it.
Reinforcement Learning for Trading Strategies
In the final course from the Machine Learning for Trading specialization, you will be introduced to reinforcement learning (RL) and the benefits of using reinforcement learning in trading strategies. You will learn how RL has been integrated with neural networks and review LSTMs and how they can be applied to time series data. By the end of the course, you will be able to build trading strategies using reinforcement learning, differentiate between actor-based policies and value-based policies, and incorporate RL into a momentum trading strategy.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
