- Model Interpretability
- Custom Training Loops
- Custom and Exotic Models
- Generative Machine Learning
- Object Detection
- Functional API
- Custom Layers
- Custom and Exotic Models with Functional API
- Custom Loss Functions
- Distribution Strategies
- Basic Tensor Functionality
- GradientTape for Optimization
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization
Expand your skill set and master TensorFlow. Customize your machine learning models through four hands-on courses!
What you will learn
Understand the underlying basis of the Functional API and build exotic non-sequential model types, custom loss functions, and layers.
Learn optimization and how to use GradientTape & Autograph, optimize training in different environments with multiple processors and chip types.
Practice object detection, image segmentation, and visual interpretation of convolutions.
Explore generative deep learning, and how AIs can create new content, from Style Transfer through Auto Encoding and VAEs to GANs.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, you will gain practical knowledge of and hands-on training in advanced TensorFlow techniques such as style transfer, object detection, and generative machine learning.
Course 1: Understand the underlying basis of the Functional API and build exotic non-sequential model types, custom loss functions, and layers.
Course 2: Learn how optimization works and how to use GradientTape and Autograph. Optimize training in different environments with multiple processors and chip types.
Course 3: Practice object detection, image segmentation, and visual interpretation of convolutions.
Course 4: Explore generative deep learning and how AIs can create new content, from Style Transfer through Auto Encoding and VAEs to Generative Adversarial Networks.
- Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
- Knowledge of AI, deep learning
- Experience with Python, TF/Keras/PyTorch framework, decorator, context manager
- Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
- Knowledge of AI, deep learning
- Experience with Python, TF/Keras/PyTorch framework, decorator, context manager
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Custom Models, Layers, and Loss Functions with TensorFlow
In this course, you will:
Custom and Distributed Training with TensorFlow
In this course, you will:
Advanced Computer Vision with TensorFlow
In this course, you will:
Generative Deep Learning with TensorFlow
In this course, you will:
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
