Laurence Moroney leads AI Advocacy at Google, with a vision to make AI easy for developers and to widen access to ML careers for everyone. He’s written dozens of programming books, the most recent being ‘AI and ML for Coders’ at O’Reilly. Laurence believes that MOOCs are one of the greatest ways to learn, and is excited to create TensorFlow Specializations with DeepLearning.AI on Coursera. When not working with technology, he’s an active member of the Science Fiction Writers of America, and has authored several sci-fi novels, and comics books, and a produced screenplay. Laurence is based in Washington state, where he drinks way too much coffee.