Laurence Moroney leads AI Advocacy at Google, with a vision to make AI easy for developers and to widen access to ML careers for everyone. He’s written dozens of programming books, the most recent being ‘AI and ML for Coders’ at O’Reilly. Laurence believes that MOOCs are one of the greatest ways to learn, and is excited to create TensorFlow Specializations with DeepLearning.AI on Coursera. When not working with technology, he’s an active member of the Science Fiction Writers of America, and has authored several sci-fi novels, and comics books, and a produced screenplay. Laurence is based in Washington state, where he drinks way too much coffee.

Courses

Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow

Custom Models, Layers, and Loss Functions with TensorFlow

Advanced Computer Vision with TensorFlow

Sequences, Time Series and Prediction

Device-based Models with TensorFlow Lite

Advanced Deployment Scenarios with TensorFlow

Deploying Machine Learning Models in Production

Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services

AI、機械学習、ディープラーニングのための TensorFlow 入門

Browser-based Models with TensorFlow.js

Natural Language Processing in TensorFlow

TensorFlow を使った畳み込みニューラルネットワーク

Generative Deep Learning with TensorFlow

Custom and Distributed Training with TensorFlow

