About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

You should take the first 3 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Solve time series and forecasting problems in TensorFlow

  • Prepare data for time series learning using best practices

  • Explore how RNNs and ConvNets can be used for predictions

  • Build a sunspot prediction model using real-world data

Skills you will gain

  • Forecasting
  • Machine Learning
  • Tensorflow
  • Time Series
  • prediction
Course 4 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

You should take the first 3 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Sequences and Prediction

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Deep Neural Networks for Time Series

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Recurrent Neural Networks for Time Series

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Real-world time series data

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

