If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This Specialization will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
This course is part of the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate
You should take the first 3 courses of the TensorFlow Specialization and be comfortable coding in Python and understanding high school-level math.
Solve time series and forecasting problems in TensorFlow
Prepare data for time series learning using best practices
Explore how RNNs and ConvNets can be used for predictions
Build a sunspot prediction model using real-world data
- Forecasting
- Machine Learning
- Tensorflow
- Time Series
- prediction
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Sequences and Prediction
Hi Learners and welcome to this course on sequences and prediction! In this course we'll take a look at some of the unique considerations involved when handling sequential time series data -- where values change over time, like the temperature on a particular day, or the number of visitors to your web site. We'll discuss various methodologies for predicting future values in these time series, building on what you've learned in previous courses!
Deep Neural Networks for Time Series
Having explored time series and some of the common attributes of time series such as trend and seasonality, and then having used statistical methods for projection, let's now begin to teach neural networks to recognize and predict on time series!
Recurrent Neural Networks for Time Series
Recurrent Neural networks and Long Short Term Memory networks are really useful to classify and predict on sequential data. This week we'll explore using them with time series...
Real-world time series data
On top of DNNs and RNNs, let's also add convolutions, and then put it all together using a real-world data series -- one which measures sunspot activity over hundreds of years, and see if we can predict using it.
I'm so glad to take this course and build my knowledge regarding time-series data and modern approaches to create prognostic models. Thanks to Andrew Ng and L. Moroney to provide this course.
Few hands on programming assignments could be better for experience as was the case with starting two courses. Overall good course and the structure was well laid. Thanks for building it up
Coming from a background of knowing Deep Learning and theory of Time Series, this course was extremely helpful in understanding the practical aspects. I would recommend you take a course as well
I really enjoyed this course, especially because it combines all different components (DNN, CONV-NET, and RNN) together in one application. I look forward to taking more courses from deeplearning.ai.
About the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate
TensorFlow is one of the most in-demand and popular open-source deep learning frameworks available today. The DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate program teaches you applied machine learning skills with TensorFlow so you can build and train powerful models.
