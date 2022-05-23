About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of Python, Pandas, and Numpy.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​uilding ARIMA models in Python to make demand predictions

  • D​eveloping the framework for more advanced neural netowrks (such as LSTMs) by understanding autocorrelation and autoregressive models.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA)
  • Time Series
  • Demand Forecasting
Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of Python, Pandas, and Numpy.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A First Glance at Time Series

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Independence and Autocorrelation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Regression and ARIMA Models

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Final Project

3 hours to complete

About the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization

Machine Learning for Supply Chains

