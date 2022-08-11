This course explores how to get more skilled at inviting, allowing, and supporting team members to stretch beyond their current responsibilities and step out of the comfort zone. We’ll look at how to intentionally match your team members up with projects that enable them to use their strengths, and help you expand your interpretation of what "career growth" actually involves.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Trying New Things
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 8: Growing Team Members! Module 1 explores how to get more skilled at inviting, allowing, and supporting team members to stretch beyond their current responsibilities. By the end of the module, you will be able to guide your team members to step out of their comfort zones and grow in using their strengths.
Module 2: Fueling Growth through Strengths-Based Projects
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 8: Growing Team Members! Module 2 will explore how to intentionally match your team members up with projects that enable them to use their strengths. By the end of the module you will be able to reorganize projects to align to team members strengths.
Module 3: Growing Team Members’ Careers
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 8: Growing Team Members! Module 3 will help you expand your interpretation of what "career growth" actually involves and provide you with a simple approach to ensure that your team members feel they are moving in the right direction. By the end of this module you will be able to define career growth and connect what's next for team members' career journey.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
