This series will explore and deepen your capacity to identify and communicate where your team members do their best work. We will look at how being aware of and drawing attention to strengths -- more than weaknesses -- will work wonders for your team members' performance and engagement. And we’ll discuss how helping your team members work well with each other will go a long way toward making that their story about work a positive one.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: What They Do Best
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 4: Putting Strengths to Work! Module 1 will explore and deepen your capacity to understand where your team members do their best work. By the end of the week, you will have tools and resources to help you guide your team members to play to their strengths.
Module 2: Focus on Strengths
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 4: Putting Strengths to Work! Module 2 will explore how being aware of and drawing attention to strengths -- more than weaknesses -- will work wonders for your team members' performance and engagement.
Module 3: Working With Others
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 4: Putting Strengths to Work! Module 3 will explore how team members can work with each other based on strengths. Is your team talking about how excited they are to be working with others on a project? Are they happy that you're encouraging them to explore what energizes them? Or are they complaining and venting about their teammates (including you)? What story are they telling? Helping your team members work well with each other will go a long way toward making that story a positive one.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.