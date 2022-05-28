About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This is a beginner's course, intended for learners with an interest in building a strengths-based mindset.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The most powerful definition of your strengths and how to spot your strengths in action.

  • Strategies for putting your strengths to work and how to identify and cut out your weaknesses.

  • How to talk about your strengths effectively and strategies for sustaining the strengths-based approach.

Skills you will gain

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Adaptability
  • Performance
  • Problem Solving
  • Communication
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Playing to Your Strengths - Week 1

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Playing to Your Strengths - Week 2

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Playing to Your Strengths - Week 3

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Playing to Your Strengths - Week 4

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

