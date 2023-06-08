The Learning Innovation Network

Where to start to innovate your teaching? But before that, what does it mean to innovate in the classroom? Designing Learning Innovation aims to put the designing culture at the service of learning innovation, supporting those who do not have a specific pedagogical background and those who wish to learn the basic tools of a good teaching design then to continue exploring the frontiers of innovation.
What you'll learn
How to manage active classroom methodologies
How to design and produce quality teaching materials also enhancing the availability of “Open Educational Resources”
How to design your course taking into consideration the characteristics of all the actors involved in the network
How to leverage the external world to design and manage your course
There are 3 modules in this course
In this first week you will have an introduction to the course.
In this week we will focus, in particular, on the use of Networked Learning to plan learning innovation, starting by identifying and representing the subjects of teaching and learning experience and the definition and description of learning activities for active classes.
In the third week we are going to focus on the planning related to content, channels of communication and strategies to integrate the “outside world” as well as monitoring finalized to assess the efficacy of teaching innovation interventions.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.