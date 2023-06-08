Politecnico di Milano
The Learning Innovation Network
Politecnico di Milano

The Learning Innovation Network

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Susanna Sancassani
Federica Brambilla
Daniela Casiraghi

Instructors: Susanna Sancassani

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to manage active classroom methodologies

  • How to design and produce quality teaching materials also enhancing the availability of “Open Educational Resources”

  • How to design your course taking into consideration the characteristics of all the actors involved in the network

  • How to leverage the external world to design and manage your course

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

In this first week you will have an introduction to the course.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this week we will focus, in particular, on the use of Networked Learning to plan learning innovation, starting by identifying and representing the subjects of teaching and learning experience and the definition and description of learning activities for active classes.

What's included

7 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the third week we are going to focus on the planning related to content, channels of communication and strategies to integrate the “outside world” as well as monitoring finalized to assess the efficacy of teaching innovation interventions.

What's included

8 videos16 readings2 quizzes

Instructors

Susanna Sancassani
Politecnico di Milano
3 Courses11,700 learners

Politecnico di Milano

