Blended learning refers to an education model that combines elements of traditional face-to-face instruction with online learning. This hybrid education system gives students greater control over where, how, and how quickly they progress through learning materials. Increased student control is a key feature of blended learning.
It's important to learn blended learning because the roles of teachers and students in blended learning models are different than in traditional learning systems. In a traditional classroom, teachers primarily give information to students. In a blended learning model, they act as motivators and facilitators. Students must take a more active role in the learning process in a blended learning environment.
If you're a teacher, it’s also important for you to know how to choose and provide engaging, interactive resources for students. Strategies and materials that work well in face-to-face instruction do not automatically have the same effect in a blended learning model. It’s also helpful to learn how to use some of the more popular learning management systems, whether you're a student or a teacher, so you understand the benefits and drawbacks of working within the system.
There are several types of job opportunities available if you're interested in blended learning, ranging from class instructor to account representative for a learning management system. Blended learning requires curriculum developers who understand how to design courses for online learning and independent study. Other related roles include designers and developers for learning management systems. Companies that sell learning management systems to schools hire sales representatives, consultants, and technical specialists to support the schools and teachers who use their products.
To succeed in blended learning, you'll want to have the ability to connect with people and value creativity and engagement with your students. You need to believe in the potential of online learning and independent study. You'll need to be an excellent time manager and can motivate yourself to keep up with tasks related to the job.