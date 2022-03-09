About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Beginner Level

This course has been designed for anyone working in online education

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pedagogy
  • Online Learning Community
  • Teaching
  • Learning
  • Instructional Design
Course 1 of 3 in the
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Beginner Level

This course has been designed for anyone working in online education

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The evolution of online course design

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Delivering effective online content

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Building the digital learning skills of your learners

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Building online learning communities

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ONLINE EDUCATION: THE FOUNDATIONS OF ONLINE TEACHING

About the Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization

Online Learning Design for Educators

Frequently Asked Questions

