About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

The course is designed for subject matter experts who want to create a short online course.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Education
  • Digital Media
  • Online Learning
  • Instructional Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

The course is designed for subject matter experts who want to create a short online course.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Designing for Your Learners

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Producing Your Content

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder