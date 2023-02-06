Learn how to design and develop online learning materials.
Digital education is expanding faster than ever before, and learning online has become an essential part of how we teach and learn. On this two-week course, you’ll learn how to create online learning materials that are open, accessible, and engaging. You will complete practical activities to explore key topics such as target audience, writing style and narrative, active learning, and digital tools. You’ll be equipped to create targeted, interactive, and inclusive content to thrive in the eLearning sector. The knowledge and skills you develop will enable you to confidently begin your own course design process.