Marcello Crolla is an Instructional Designer at the University of Edinburgh. He has an extensive background in both Further and Higher Education, working on content production, learning design, technical support for virtual learning environments, as well as offering training and support across a multitude of tools and platforms. He has worked on the University’s wide variety of online courses and is part of the online course production team at the University. His interests are in the research and use of the latest technology and tools in online courses.