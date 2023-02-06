Chevron Left
Back to How to Create an Online Course

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create an Online Course by The University of Edinburgh

About the Course

Learn how to design and develop online learning materials. Digital education is expanding faster than ever before, and learning online has become an essential part of how we teach and learn. On this two-week course, you’ll learn how to create online learning materials that are open, accessible, and engaging. You will complete practical activities to explore key topics such as target audience, writing style and narrative, active learning, and digital tools. You’ll be equipped to create targeted, interactive, and inclusive content to thrive in the eLearning sector. The knowledge and skills you develop will enable you to confidently begin your own course design process....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder