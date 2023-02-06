About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

For anyone interested in developing online educational media or just looking to improve their film production skills for online content creation.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Postproduction
  • Preproduction
  • Production
  • Editing
  • Filming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

For anyone interested in developing online educational media or just looking to improve their film production skills for online content creation.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Pre-production

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Production and Post-production

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder