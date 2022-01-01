LearnQuest
Video production is the process of creating and producing content on video. It's similar to filming, but video production uses digital media rather than film. There are three stages of video production: preproduction, production, and postproduction. Although every video is different, these three stages are standard. The preproduction process involves writing, selecting cast and crew, setting a schedule, and preparing to shoot. Production involves capturing the actual footage. Postproduction involves editing, syncing audio and video, correcting color, and creating special effects.
Learning video production gives you the opportunity to express creativity and find effective ways to make content for any function. Whether you're creating a corporate training video, a short film, or a commercial or documenting a family event, video production skills allow you to create content that looks professional and sticks in the minds of viewers. You can apply your video production know-how to find a new job, or you might be able to put it to use at your current workplace.
Possessing skills in video production can help you find a job in entertainment. The film and television industries are always looking for people to fill behind-the-scene roles, and if you have a knowledge of video production, you can work as a camera operator, cinematographer, editor, production assistant, or sound editor. There are also other opportunities to use your video production skills outside of entertainment. You can help create commercials or training videos, or you can create videos of weddings, family reunions, and other events.
When you learn video production with online courses on Coursera, you can gain knowledge about making your own short films, learning specific software programs, and developing a communication strategy. Courses give you the opportunity to understand how branding affects the user experience, use VR and 360 in video production, and how to use video software programs like Apple's Final Cut Pro.