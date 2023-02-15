If you’ve done your pre-production thoroughly, then you should feel confident moving on to this next step — gathering the raw materials that you will use to build your visual story. These raw materials are your camera shots, including b-roll and interviews. The production stage is where you will finally collect the images and sound that will communicate directly to your audience. We’ll show you how to enhance your visual story by raising the quality of your shots: getting proper exposure, using the rule of thirds; and shooting sequences that promote continuity. We’ll also cover the importance of sound in your production, from recording natural sounds to interviews. Would you like to add mood and atmosphere to your interviews? We’ll teach you how to light an interview to help your subject look their best. Think of your footage as visual evidence that shows, not just tells your story.
Ready to Roll – The Video Production ProcessUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.
What you will learn
How to operate a prosumer camcorder in manual mode.
How to identify certain shots and camera moves.
To frame shots using the Rule of Thirds.
To shoot Sequences that promote continuity.
Skills you will gain
- Framing
- Video Production
- Storytelling
- video
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Setting Up
The Approach to Getting Shots
Writing with Light
Controlling What the Viewers See
