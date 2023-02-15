About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.

Approx. 58 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to operate a prosumer camcorder in manual mode.

  • How to identify certain shots and camera moves.

  • To frame shots using the Rule of Thirds.

  • To shoot Sequences that promote continuity.

Skills you will gain

  • Framing
  • Video Production
  • Storytelling
  • video
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Setting Up

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

The Approach to Getting Shots

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Writing with Light

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Controlling What the Viewers See

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

