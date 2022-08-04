Profile

Paul Daugherty

Teaching Associate Professor

    Bio

    I am an Emmy-winning public affairs producer and documentary filmmaker with a TV career that spans 30 years, which overlaps a 19-year teaching career at CU Boulder. I got my start in television engineering, and eventually became a producer/director, working mostly with Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver. I’m also an independent documentarian, producing nature and science documentaries: Jump Steak about the issues surrounding the human consumption of kangaroos; Zookeeper Journal, a series about animal husbandry in zoos, shot in North America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand; Space Class, an educational series produced by the Space Foundation; Project Pisces, a NASA/University of Hawaii at Hilo collaboration, are just some examples. I am also the faculty adviser for the award-winning student-produced series, CU Science Update.

    Courses

    Bring Your Story to Life – Video Post-Production

    A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-Production

    Ready to Roll – The Video Production Process

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder