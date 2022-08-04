I am an Emmy-winning public affairs producer and documentary filmmaker with a TV career that spans 30 years, which overlaps a 19-year teaching career at CU Boulder. I got my start in television engineering, and eventually became a producer/director, working mostly with Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver. I’m also an independent documentarian, producing nature and science documentaries: Jump Steak about the issues surrounding the human consumption of kangaroos; Zookeeper Journal, a series about animal husbandry in zoos, shot in North America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand; Space Class, an educational series produced by the Space Foundation; Project Pisces, a NASA/University of Hawaii at Hilo collaboration, are just some examples. I am also the faculty adviser for the award-winning student-produced series, CU Science Update.