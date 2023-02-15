In this course, we will learn about pre-production, which requires levels of planning before you ever pick up a camera. We will share with you the terminology used widely in production work, along with our ideas for affordable camera gear and editing applications. We’ll also discuss strategies to help you generate story ideas and the focus, find characters, write treatments and scripts, draw storyboards, and even pointers on how to pitch your stories.
A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-ProductionUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.
What you will learn
Identify equipment and software needs to create video that maintains high production value.
Develop ideas for a visual story in a written document called a program proposal.
Compare narrative structures used to tell visual stories.
Conceive storyboards, write treatments and scripts.
Skills you will gain
- Video Editing
- Linear Editing
- Video Production
- video pre-production
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Gear Recommendations
Finding and Telling Your Story
Script Formats, the Treatment, and Pitch
