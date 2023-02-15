About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify equipment and software needs to create video that maintains high production value.

  • Develop ideas for a visual story in a written document called a program proposal.

  • Compare narrative structures used to tell visual stories.

  • Conceive storyboards, write treatments and scripts.

Skills you will gain

  • Video Editing
  • Linear Editing
  • Video Production
  • video pre-production
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Introduction and Gear Recommendations

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Finding and Telling Your Story

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Script Formats, the Treatment, and Pitch

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder