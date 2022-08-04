About this Specialization

The ability to shoot and edit video is rapidly becoming a sought after skill. Many businesses seek people who can bring more than just a single skill to the table, and video creation can be a key one. In this hands-on specialization, you will do more than just understand the concept of creating a professional video, you will actually produce one for your portfolio! Component courses are broken down into the Stages of Video Production: Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production. In Pre-Production, you will learn how to generate ideas, write proposals, scripts, and draw storyboards. In Production, lessons include basic camera functions, composition, depth of field, getting the exposure right, and shooting for the edit. You will also learn how to light and frame an on-camera interview and how to record professional audio. In Post-Production, you learn editing basics using non-linear editing programs like Adobe Premiere, how to create aesthetic graphics, and how to avoid copyright issues. Among those who would benefit from this course are teachers producing video content for their students, real estate agents using video to showcase homes for sale, small-business owners/entrepreneurs generating video for a website, non-profit staff creating video for fund-raising efforts, and amateur vloggers looking to produce more professional content.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-Production

Ready to Roll – The Video Production Process

Bring Your Story to Life – Video Post-Production

University of Colorado Boulder

