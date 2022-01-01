LearnQuest
Video editing is the process of putting various video shots together and arranging them in a way that has a logical and artistic flow. When you edit a video, you play a key role in the postproduction process. As an editor, you'll have more footage than you'll need for the finished product, so you have to make sure you choose the best shots that will improve the final version of the project. Editing involves removing shots that aren't necessary or don't fit, making sure that the continuity between the shots that you use is correct, and ensuring the proper transition between scenes.
Once you've learned video editing, you can use those skills in a career in the entertainment industry or in the field of advertising. Film and television studios and advertising agencies need editors with the ability to create compelling videos, so knowing how to edit can give you a leg up in either industry. Local news stations also need video editors who can put together news reports, often with fast deadlines. You can edit videos for corporations, either as a freelance editor or on staff with a company's communications department. There are also opportunities for you to strike out on your own as a video editor for family events like weddings and birthday parties.
Online courses on Coursera can give you a broad base of knowledge about video editing, such as the basics of filmmaking, as well as practical applications that allow you to use what you've learned in your career. Courses can guide you in mastering specific software, discovering how visual storytelling transfers across other media, and learning how to understand the audiences you seek to reach.