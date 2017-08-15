About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Image Processing
  • Data Compression
  • Matlab
Instructor

Offered by

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Image and Video Processing

Week 2

Signals and Systems

Week 3

Fourier Transform and Sampling

Week 4

Motion Estimation

