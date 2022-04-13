In this introduction to image processing, you'll take your first steps in accessing and adjusting digital images for analysis and processing. You will load, save, and adjust image size and orientation while also understanding how digital images are recognized. You will then perform basic segmentation and quantitative analysis. Lastly, you will enhance the contrast of images to make objects of interest easier to identify.
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB
- Image Processing
- Image Segmentation
- Matlab
MathWorks
Accelerating the pace of discovery, innovation, development, and learning in engineering and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Digital Images
Working with Image Data
Thresholding Images
Adjusting Image Contrast
a very good introduction to image processing using MATAb and its ib built image processing toolbox.
About the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
As cameras become widespread, there are endless opportunities to process images and videos. This specialization is intended for engineers and scientists who need to analyze, design, and build systems using images or videos. You will explore real-world applications like:
