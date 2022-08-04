In the first course of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science specialization, you’ll be introduced to computer vision. You'll learn and use the most common algorithms for feature detection, extraction, and matching to align satellite images and stitch images together to create a single image of a larger scene.
This course is part of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
If you are new to image data, it’s recommended to first complete the Image Processing for Engineering and Science specialization.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Image Registration
- Matlab
- Image Processing
- Image Stitching
- Computer Vision
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Features
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Working With Features
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Image Registration
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Image Stitching
3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
About the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
