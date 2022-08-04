About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

If you are new to image data, it’s recommended to first complete the Image Processing for Engineering and Science specialization.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Image Registration
  • Matlab
  • Image Processing
  • Image Stitching
  • Computer Vision
Instructors

Offered by

MathWorks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Features

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Working With Features

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Image Registration

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Image Stitching

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization

Computer Vision for Engineering and Science

