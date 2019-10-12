By the end of this course, learners will understand what computer vision is, as well as its mission of making computers see and interpret the world as humans do, by learning core concepts of the field and receiving an introduction to human vision capabilities. They are equipped to identify some key application areas of computer vision and understand the digital imaging process. The course covers crucial elements that enable computer vision: digital signal processing, neuroscience and artificial intelligence. Topics include color, light and image formation; early, mid- and high-level vision; and mathematics essential for computer vision. Learners will be able to apply mathematical techniques to complete computer vision tasks.
Offered By
Computer Vision BasicsUniversity at Buffalo
About this Course
Basic programming skills & experience; familiarity with basic linear algebra, calculus & probability, and 3D co-ordinate systems & transformations
What you will learn
Understand what computer vision is and its goals
Identify some of the key application areas of computer vision
Understand the digital imaging process
Apply mathematical techniques to complete computer vision tasks
Skills you will gain
- Computer Vision
- Computer Programming
- Matlab
Basic programming skills & experience; familiarity with basic linear algebra, calculus & probability, and 3D co-ordinate systems & transformations
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Computer Vision Overview
In this module, we will discuss what computer vision is, the fields related to it, the history and key milestones of it, and some of its applications.
Color, Light, & Image Formation
In this module, we will discuss color, light sources, pinhole and digital cameras, and image formation.
Low-, Mid- & High-Level Vision
In this module, we will discuss the three-level paradigm of computer vision that was proposed by David Marr. We will also discuss low, mid, and high level vision.
Mathematics for Computer Vision
In this lecture, we will discuss the Mathematics used in Computer Vision, which includes linear algebra, calculus, probability, and much more.
Reviews
- 5 stars55.13%
- 4 stars24.32%
- 3 stars10.61%
- 2 stars4.24%
- 1 star5.67%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COMPUTER VISION BASICS
Lays a good foundation for Computer Vision. There should be more programming examples as some of the labs were beyond the scope of what was taught in the videos, especially the last one.
The course is fine, but it's too fundamental. Overall, it is more suit to personal who already had the fundamental in image processing knowledge. Else the course is a but higher level for others.
Course was great ! And explained well but Matlab was not explained well. It's hard to complete week-4 assignment if you are not good at Matlab. Please provide python language for solving problems.
The course gives good intuition about CV but the problem is that the MATLAB exercises don't have enough tutorials which takes more effort to solve them
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Are there any prerequisites?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.