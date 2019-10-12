About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic programming skills & experience; familiarity with basic linear algebra, calculus & probability, and 3D co-ordinate systems & transformations

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand what computer vision is and its goals

  • Identify some of the key application areas of computer vision

  • Understand the digital imaging process

  • Apply mathematical techniques to complete computer vision tasks

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Vision
  • Computer Programming
  • Matlab
Intermediate Level

Basic programming skills & experience; familiarity with basic linear algebra, calculus & probability, and 3D co-ordinate systems & transformations

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Computer Vision Overview

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Color, Light, & Image Formation

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Low-, Mid- & High-Level Vision

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mathematics for Computer Vision

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

