Apr 28, 2020
Lays a good foundation for Computer Vision. There should be more programming examples as some of the labs were beyond the scope of what was taught in the videos, especially the last one.
Jul 15, 2020
I enjoyed learning about Computer Vision . The course showed me a new horizon and motivate me to discover this filed more. Thank you to All the professors ,and thank you Coursera!
Apr 25, 2019
I'll start with the positive. There were some lectures (Pinhole Camera Model) which were effective. However, this course was extremely superficial.
I'm not sure what the intention of this course was. All the material in the entire course could have been presented over the course of one week. The lectures were mere minutes long and extremely superficial. There was no practical guidance whatsoever with respect to the assignments. I passed the assignments through a lot of trial and error and by relying on prior knowledge of computer-vision and programming.
There were times when the lecturer would mention that certain algorithms would be covered in the next lecture, only to jump to another topic altogether. Not sure if the course content was accidentally uploaded like this.
May 26, 2019
This course should have a zero star. TA's are not answering the questions on the forum discussion. Both lectures and assignments are very poor in quality. It's a BIG SHAME that the University of Buffalo has such a crappy material and expects people to pay for it. It's a waste of time!!! The professors and the school should be really embarrassed to put such poor quality material and charge people for it!
Jul 23, 2019
One of the worst courses on Coursera. Very superficial. What is the point of this? For example you mentioned Least Squares. In a 1 minute video. Great, what is it? How do I apply it? Nothing, instead in the optional material you send me to a pdf from a University of Puget Sound (what?!) that mentions I was supposed to learn in the class. Huh? And this happens with every concept, some names and terms are being thrown, even the quizes that are being asked right after don't always correlate with it, and in most cases you have to use your intuition, as what is being asked was not explained. The whole course can be finished in 2 evenings (which I did) and I learned absolutely nothing except very basic usage of Matlab.
Jun 27, 2019
I personally do not feel the course is up to the mark.
Jul 11, 2019
The course was full of theoretical concepts. No practical concepts were taught by the instructors. If they didn't taught any practical concepts then why they are asking in assignments. They didn't even tell ABCD about Matlab and aspect us to solve assignments in Matlab. This is ridiculous. They should have given at least some examples to solve the assignments. I am highly disappointed with the assignment part. Rest theoretical part was good and to the point but could be more detailed.
Mar 29, 2020
Almost no help in the discussion forums. We are supposed to learn matlab on our own without any assistance(even in the discussion forums) from the instructors and no intimation of the fact is given anywhere. A matlab based assignment is provided without any prompt or any introduction to matlab except for a video just telling us to read the documentation in the event of an error.
Oct 31, 2019
This course is so basic, it should be rather called "Basic Image Processing in Matlab for dummies". The lecturer gives whole bunch of names of complex algorithms without giving even tiny details. The entire course can be finished in one day. The matlab assignments are of poor quality and without any indications or advices on how to proceed them better.
Sep 19, 2019
Probably the 2nd worst Coursera/edX class I have ever taken (part 2 of this specialization is even worse!). Why do I say that? Well a typical week consists of watching a few videos where the Indian bloke waves his right hand around in a very annoying/distracting manner, followed by some multiple choice quizzes that have little to do with the video you just watched, and that the videos do not necessarily prepare you to answer. Then they want you to read some Wikipedia pages, and finally there's a problem that has to be solved with MATLAB. Again, there is little to nothing in the material presented in the lectures to help you solve the graded problems. At best, this course reminded me of stuff I mostly already knew, and enabled me to brush up on my rusty MATLAB programming skills. This is an interesting topic, and the course could have been so much better. Definitely not good value for the money. On the plus side, it only takes a few hours a week for 4 weeks to complete the whole thing, and they don't make you grade your fellow students' homework - the grading is automated. Which was nice.
Sep 12, 2019
Plain awful
Jun 14, 2019
The instructor gives pretty good in explaining things however the matlab assignment is frustrating after several attempts failure. More guidance probably should be given for the matlab assignment or it get really frustrating after 6 hrs stuck at the same position struggling to guess the real answer. You should at least familiar with matlab operation for getting started in this one. "intermediate level" is pretty accurate. I am a undergrad year-2 EE student at a Top 10 UK uni and this still remains a bit challenging. The overall level is OK but sometimes stuck at a same place for hours really make me wants to give up for some time.
But overall its a really good course but probably for for a total beginner.
Mar 28, 2020
This is a very badly structured course. The lectures only give us the topic heading, no explanations or practical is given. The programming assignment is a nightmare. Instead of MatLab, they could have used python/OpenCV. Also, there is no helps for the Matlab assignments, you are on your own. I don't recommend anyone this course. What you could learn from this course could be learned in 30 minutes reading randing blogs. Save yourselves some time.
Dec 13, 2019
Kindly do justice for the amount paid in enrolling for the course. Subjects are taught in fast-track without proper illustrations. Students had to rely on external sources to complete the assignments. I don't know for what purpose quizzes have been set.
Jun 17, 2019
There isn't enough in the free version of the course to push me to make a purchase. If Matlab guidance is lacking on some examples I have no faith it would be any better once I unlock the assignments. I may be biased after taking the Machine Learning course but the contrast between the two is stark. This course feels like someone is talking at you for a couple of hours rather than guiding you through material.
Jul 4, 2019
Videos are not complete,lack examples and proper explanation.
Apr 11, 2020
Doesnt teach anything related to matlab CV or any code for CV
Its just some guy swimming in air and talking stuff about CV that everyone knows
Oct 5, 2019
Found the level of the course to be very low and the quality too is insanely not worth it. I would have given a zero if possible.
Apr 10, 2020
The content showed did not match in any way with the assignments. Also, I expected some guidance to continue from here on.
Jul 25, 2019
The material is really poor for the assignments. Not enough guidance is provided that I ended up trying randomly to solve some of the problems.
Apr 26, 2020
I didn't like it very much.
The course contained just the history of computer vision,there was nothing related to programming in it.The programming assignments were just simple 2-3 lines of Matlab functions. The last week's assignment was the only good part which I found in the whole course.
Overall i didn't expect the course to be like this and to be honest apart from knowing about the history of Computer Vision i didn't get to learn anything else much.
Mar 27, 2020
Literally the basics of Computer Vision. Not explained in too much detail for that matter.
Nov 3, 2019
The content is not sufficient to understand and the explanation is very bad.
May 6, 2019
The course content is good.There are too many examples and applications.I use python but using MATLAB for the computer vision is new experience for me.
Apr 15, 2020
The worst course I ever did. Good explanation of the basis of computer vision but no explanation on how to program and how to use the basics line in matlab. It's not studied for beginner, it's studied for people that are also in this field.
Apr 28, 2020
Very good course if you keep in mind this is a "basics" course meant to introduce the subject only. No in-depth technical analysis, it provides only core concepts and definitions. The MATLAB sections are useful in understanding the the nitty-gritty details, especially the Week 4 assignment,
Apr 29, 2020
