Spanish

What you will learn

  • Definir los requisitos de la aplicación y expresarlos como KPI, SLO y SLI

  • Crear aplicaciones de microservicios y diseñar la arquitectura de redes híbridas y alojadas en la nube

  • Elegir los servicios de implementación y almacenamiento de Google Cloud apropiados

  • Proteger las aplicaciones, los datos y la infraestructura alojados en la nube, así como supervisar los niveles de servicio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introducción

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Definición de servicios

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Diseño y arquitectura de microservicios

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Automatización de DevOps

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)

