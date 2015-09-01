About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Aprender sobre Identity and Access Management (IAM) y administrarlo para recursos

  • Descubrir los distintos servicios de almacenamiento de datos disponibles en Google Cloud y, también, implementar algunos de ellos

  • Administrar y examinar la facturación de los recursos de Google Cloud

  • Supervisar los recursos de Google Cloud con Google Cloud's operations suite

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introducción

Week 2

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Week 3

Servicios de almacenamiento y bases de datos

Week 4

Administración de recursos

