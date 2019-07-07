This accelerated on-demand course introduces participants to the comprehensive and flexible infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud with a focus on Compute Engine. Through a combination of video lectures, demos, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy solution elements, including infrastructure components such as networks, virtual machines and applications services. You will learn how to use the Google Cloud through the console and Cloud Shell. You'll also learn about the role of a cloud architect, approaches to infrastructure design, and virtual networking configuration with Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Projects, Networks, Subnetworks, IP addresses, Routes, and Firewall rules.
About this Course
What you will learn
Learn about Google Cloud and how to interact with the Google Cloud Console and Cloud Shell.
Create VPC networks and other networking objects.
Understand virtual machines
Create virtual machines using Compute Engine.
Skills you will gain
- Google Compute Engine
- Virtual Machine
- Network Architecture
- Google Cloud Platform
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introduction to the course.
Module 1: Interacting with Google Cloud
Overview of Google Cloud
Module 2: Virtual Networks
Create VPC networks and other networking objects
Module 3: Virtual Machines
Create virtual machines using Compute Engine
Reviews
- 5 stars78%
- 4 stars19.32%
- 3 stars2.17%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIAL GOOGLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE: FOUNDATION
During lab exercise, VM instances were not getting created for different regions. If the networking chapter could have explained little more detail it would have helped to understand.
Thank you for such an awesome experience especially with the laboratory activities. I hope there will be more visual aids and laboratory activities and or tool navigation. Thank you, Google.
It would be helpful to have slides downloads as it was done in the GCP Cloud Fundamentals course. Labs are well organized and helpful in getting hands on experience with explained concepts.
Hands-on labs are great! Overall gives a good understanding how things can be setup. Good course if you would like to brush-up on things. Some small updates are needed as UI has changed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.