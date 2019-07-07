About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about Google Cloud and how to interact with the Google Cloud Console and Cloud Shell.

  • Create VPC networks and other networking objects.

  • Understand virtual machines

  • Create virtual machines using Compute Engine.

Skills you will gain

  • Google Compute Engine
  • Virtual Machine
  • Network Architecture
  • Google Cloud Platform
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introduction

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Interacting with Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 2: Virtual Networks

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Virtual Machines

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

