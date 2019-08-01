MM
Apr 2, 2021
This is an excellent training course with great labs, allowing in depth hands-on to the real Google Cloud platform. This alone allows for a better understanding of what's Google Cloud Infrastructure.
HP
Sep 5, 2020
Thanks to Google and its team for producing such a wonderful training content. It was a breeze to know about GCP and core services even for a guy like me how has not been hands-on for over 20 years.
By Arash B•
Jul 31, 2019
The script is very boring. Narrative is very monotonous. It is better to read the script, which makes me to question the experience, and the money I paid for this.
By Harindu P•
Sep 6, 2020
Thanks to Google and its team for producing such a wonderful training content. It was a breeze to know about GCP and core services even for a guy like me how has not been hands-on for over 20 years.
By Mario M•
Apr 3, 2021
This is an excellent training course with great labs, allowing in depth hands-on to the real Google Cloud platform. This alone allows for a better understanding of what's Google Cloud Infrastructure.
By Arthur B R d S•
Jul 7, 2019
Excelente para aprender os princípios da nuvem e todos os recursos de redes oferecidos
By Aliaksei K•
Aug 29, 2018
Unlike Core Infrastructure, which is more like a good overview, this course is designed so that you can feel the differences in details. The thing I liked most is the structure of the labs: they allow you to understand the platform step by step as well as encouraging to play with it by giving extra time (they all can be restarted, I know, but there it is as a default option). The other point I wanted to highlight is about quizes: though they do not have many questions, I believe they incorporate the key points which were sufficient to understand the module.
Last but not least, I really liked Philipp as a lector. Actually, there are two recommendations I would like to give: 1) giving pauses for the audience to examine complicated slides (even though pauses are always available); 2) hovering the elements on slides which are currently being discussed.
Thank you!
By Varun G•
Jul 16, 2020
This was an excellent course that gave insight into the most basic GCP IaaS products such as VPCs and Compute Engine VMs. It thoroughly explained their usage and the labs helped with interesting practical applications to familiarize us with the platform.
By Ashwin D•
May 24, 2020
A must do for anyone new to GCP. It provides a strong foundation of the Networking concepts used in GCP which is fundamental to doing anything here. Also covered are the VMs in fair bit of detail.
By Rohith K R•
Jul 8, 2020
This is an Awesome Course where I got to learn a lot about the VM Instance and its usage and the Storage Bucket concepts. And in specific, the Lab for deploying a Minecraft server was super cool.
By Pritish U•
Jun 26, 2020
Very illustrative course and labs are created with Ample amount of practice time to understand the subject effectively. I loved to worked on the labs and understand the concept in this course.
By Tasbir I•
Jul 8, 2019
Hands-on labs are great! Overall gives a good understanding how things can be setup. Good course if you would like to brush-up on things. Some small updates are needed as UI has changed.
By Alejandro M•
Oct 1, 2017
Content is good, a great intro to get started with GCP, need some minor updates on content and labs to be aligned with latest GCP,, but nothing you shouldn't be able to figure out.
By William P•
Jul 5, 2017
Not comprehensive at all. The video are oddly chopped up and I feel like there is so much more to be taught. If this is Google's way of training their product then I'm out and will go the AWS route. In my opinion this is horrible training. I'll be afraid to use this training as study material for their certification. Google really need to get a team and work on this the right way. Instead of trying to get something QUICKLY out to the market.
By Sante' J•
Jul 15, 2018
I want to learn. Locking me out of the course labs after the course is over is stupid. Grade or don't grade the lab, I don't care, but let me review the lab to learn. Additionally, preventing me from providing feedback to coursera directly leaves me with the option of providing the information here.
By Gabriele C•
Oct 31, 2018
A basic course, and the labs (Qwiklabs) are very difficult to use from China, where i live. Vpn aside there is an account verification issue i reported, but the course mentor had no solution for that, neither the Qwiklabs support.
By Greg R•
Jul 16, 2019
Lab 1.5 was a waste of time I tried to complete it several times, its very frastrating when Coursea's lab verification fails.
By Harshit G•
Jun 5, 2020
In many videos, the voice of instructor is very slow (not audible even in speakers), please review this problem.
By Leif T•
Oct 29, 2021
Course cannot be completed because qwiklab does not recognize the created vm, thus the lab cannot be completed
By Jake•
Jan 4, 2019
Labs don't work. Qwiklabs is blocked. No support or ability to contact anyone. Horrible experience.
By Song X•
Mar 6, 2019
The finished labs and videos just become uncompleted over and over again. Rubbish course.
By Justince Y•
Dec 8, 2020
Dry, boring and draining to follow. Some may like it but I don't.
By Rubén F C•
Apr 8, 2018
Dissapointingly basic, not worth the money.
By Paul L•
Mar 27, 2019
Lab grading is broken, I can't get credit.
By Sunil S•
Aug 12, 2020
Very poor lab experience.
By ABOORVA M S•
May 13, 2020
how to unenroll this
By Lasitha M D•
Apr 24, 2020
Exploring GCP concepts and services gave me new perspectives in managing and using servers. Cloud computing is the next best way to cater the growing demand of the Software Industry and this course gave me a good understanding about firewalls, networks, subnets, routes, and vms (disks, scripts) etc.
The course is well balanced for a beginner in GCP and the knowledge is sufficient to peruse our own research of the services explained here. One this that i should point out is the lack of MCQs in the course, In the Google Cloud Platform: Core services, there are extensive amount of questions available through out the course and helped me to re-evaluate the knowledge i abstracted but in this course, only 2 MCQ sessions existed. I'm suggesting at least increase it to 4 because more deep diving in services needs extensive evaluations of concepts. I hope that this suggestion will be considered in next session of this course. Thank you Google, QwikLab and Coursera ...