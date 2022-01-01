- Google Compute Engine
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Engineer Professional Certificate
Start your career in the cloud.
What you will learn
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud engineering role
Prepare for the Associate Cloud Engineer certification
Learn about the infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud Platform
Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This professional certificate incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google Cloud Platform products, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
Experience with virtual machines, IP networking, and Web servers; 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP recommended for the certification exam.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation
This accelerated on-demand course introduces participants to the comprehensive and flexible infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud with a focus on Compute Engine. Through a combination of video lectures, demos, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy solution elements, including infrastructure components such as networks, virtual machines and applications services. You will learn how to use the Google Cloud through the console and Cloud Shell. You'll also learn about the role of a cloud architect, approaches to infrastructure design, and virtual networking configuration with Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Projects, Networks, Subnetworks, IP addresses, Routes, and Firewall rules.
Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services
This accelerated on-demand course introduces participants to the comprehensive and flexible infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud with a focus on Compute Engine. Through a combination of video lectures, demos, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy solution elements, including infrastructure components such as networks, systems and applications services. This course also covers deploying practical solutions including customer-supplied encryption keys, security and access management, quotas and billing, and resource monitoring.
Elastic Google Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation
This accelerated on-demand course introduces participants to the comprehensive and flexible infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud. Through a combination of video lectures, demos, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy solution elements, including securely interconnecting networks, load balancing, autoscaling, infrastructure automation and managed services.
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
