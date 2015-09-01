About this Course

114,602 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about Identity and Access Management (IAM) and administer IAM for resources.

  • Discover the different data storage services in Google Cloud, and implement some of those services.

  • Manage and examine billing of Google Cloud resources.

  • Monitor Google Cloud resources using Google Cloud’s operations suite.

Skills you will gain

  • Debugging
  • Cloud Storage
  • Data Store
  • Google Cloud Platform
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(9,213 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Introduction

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min)
4 hours to complete

Storage and Database Services

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Resource Management

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

Resource Monitoring

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIAL GOOGLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE: CORE SERVICES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder