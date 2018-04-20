NN
Nov 13, 2018
Thanks to Google and its team for producing such a wonderful training content. It was a breeze to know about GCP and core services even for a guy like me how has not been hands-on for over 20 years.
CC
Apr 10, 2022
Despite some of its module instructions are outdate to the new GCP, the materials provided was very informative, covering each topic in details along with a lab activity to boost one's understanding
By Vishwa S•
Apr 19, 2018
Jason Baker needs to talk a little slow. He is good. But, he rushes through some very important concepts in a ignorant manner. I had to re-watch about half the videos several times to get the full understanding. Some labs are pointless and dumb. Some of them are great and very detailed. I do like the way labs are presented. More labs will be add a great values for the price we pay.
By Akinkunmi A A•
Feb 21, 2019
Good Course. Lots to absorb, but it gives clarity on how the underlying Cloud infrastructure works and is designed, and some functionality that can be derived from this.
Overall a great course and I couldn't have gotten this knowledge without the great content put together by this team at Google.
Your hardworking is appreciated!
By PRIYA R K•
Mar 23, 2019
it was great learning experience thank you philip sir
By Rob J•
Dec 3, 2018
Great introduction to some very useful concepts!
By Abilio R D•
Dec 28, 2019
I really enjoyed the course. It deliveries very good videos and resources materials. The labs are very detailed. Though I had some labs that had some hi-caps. But apart of this the course is very good.
By nalakumar•
Nov 14, 2018
Thanks to Google and its team for producing such a wonderful training content. It was a breeze to know about GCP and core services even for a guy like me how has not been hands-on for over 20 years.
By Gareth D•
Nov 19, 2017
Get's a little more in-depth than the first as it should, pretty interesting, not sure about the focus on Stackdriver with it being basically a paid extra, but I can see the value in it.
By Sejal R•
Aug 29, 2019
Not only was the course designed to refresh skills I've used in early stages, but to also inspire me to jump back in because of the ease of simplicity offered in GCP. All this while teaching me essential skills about the Google Cloud Platform and a fundamental view into the Services offered as well as all the work and thought delivered in the Products.
By Tim K•
May 8, 2018
I found this course to be a good introduction to GCP Core Services, with a nice mix of hands on activity during the labs with reading materials associated to the labs and the videos. Be sure to read the resources that correspond to the videos. The slide decks have very useful links to documentation, and other materials.
By Julio C A•
Aug 4, 2019
Analizamos diversas soluciones de GCP, esta lección se enfoca en profundizar los permisos mediante IAM, la utilización de recursos de almacenamiento y base de datos. Monitoreo con Stackdriver y diversos comandos a traves de Cloud Shell. Recomiendo ampliamente este curso como parte de la especiaización.
By Juan D P•
Jun 6, 2018
Very good course to deepen Cloud IAM, Data Storage Services (Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Datastore and Cloud Bigtable), Resource Management and Resource Monitoring (Stackdriver). The laboratories accompany what is seen in the theory with very interesting practical exercises.
By Julio N C G•
Jun 17, 2018
it seems like you learn by magic, the fluency and continuity in the steps in labs is very clear, the only downpoint is that when the steps are followed througt commands, the steps to obtain the same results in a practical environment are not so clear
By Hector G O G•
May 13, 2019
I think the course is excellent, the labs are really interesting, I just missed the demostration videos of the labs, I think it would be very helpful to have them for future references, and maybe rotating the course instructors could be good too.
By Vigneshwaran A•
Jun 11, 2019
This course help learners introduced to all the Core services of GCP and establish a solid foundation on the GCP Platform. Additional links provided along with the course materials are really helpful for the advanced understanding of the topics.
By Bill C•
Apr 6, 2019
This course asks more questions than earlier ones, and the labs are a tad more interesting. The different data storage options are fun to explore. The course developers also expose you to a few more gcloud and gcputil commands and options.
By Ahmad Z•
Mar 29, 2018
Jason Baker, Google Cloud trainer is one of the most knowledgeable trainer in the field that I have sat through a training with. truly a delight and so much of real world example to support the theory and course material.
By Scott R•
Dec 28, 2018
This course was great for a foundation into GCP and the services they offer. This will allow me to be fluent with GCP services as I already have experience with AWS and my new job requires the use of GCP instead. Thanks!
By Karlos k•
Sep 5, 2018
-indepth details about google's core services - This drilled down not just into the services but why you use particulars services in particular use cases. The required labs made it hands on fun and engaging.
By Harold M•
Jan 18, 2018
This was one of my favorite ones, as this course includes hands on labs on most of the Google Storage services, and goes in depth with the IAMs, Roles, Permissions and Service Accounts.
By Carlos E L G•
May 13, 2018
The course is very interesting and provides enough information to be able to understand the different options when required to configure Cloud Storage and Monitoring Resources & Apps
By Saurabh N•
Jul 1, 2019
Course structure is very interesting and QUIZs are more Interesting and giving more inside. I enjoyed the LAB most. LAB is giving lots of confidence and chance to use to of GCP GUI.
By Alejandro A•
Jul 6, 2019
very nice course to get right the basics. It is really important to learn about what service to use, when and Why. Also, setup user accounts and understand billing. Thank you.
By Maulidya I•
Oct 16, 2019
the male mentor's voice was too quiet, which made me difficult to understand the material explained by him. but overall I still can learn by reading the text of the video
By Allister A•
Nov 1, 2017
Quick and easy to follow. Enjoyable. However, the lab for the Cloud SQL discussion is broken, and some videos are too short for an itemized syllabus such as this one.
By Harold H•
Aug 1, 2019
This course quickly teaches you the structure of Google Cloud. It is definitely the best place to start with your exploration of cloud computing with Google.