- Python Libraries
- Machine Learning
- regression
- Hierarchical Clustering
- K-Means Clustering
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- keras
- Opencv
- Image Processing
- Computer Vision
IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate
Launch your career as an AI engineer. Learn how to provide business insights from big data using machine learning and deep learning techniques.
Offered By
University of London
What you will learn
Describe machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, and ML algorithms like classification, regression, clustering, and dimensional reduction
Implement supervised and unsupervised machine learning models using SciPy and ScikitLearn
Deploy machine learning algorithms and pipelines on Apache Spark
Build deep learning models and neural networks using Keras, PyTorch, and TensorFlow
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you will build a portfolio of projects demonstrating your mastery of course topics. The hands-on projects will give you a practical working knowledge of Machine Learning libraries and Deep Learning frameworks such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch, and Tensorflow. You will also complete an in-depth Capstone Project, where you’ll apply your AI and Neural Network skills to a real-world challenge and demonstrate your ability to communicate project outcomes.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Machine Learning with Python
This course dives into the basics of machine learning using an approachable, and well-known programming language, Python.
Introduction to Deep Learning & Neural Networks with Keras
Looking to start a career in Deep Learning? Look no further. This course will introduce you to the field of deep learning and help you answer many questions that people are asking nowadays, like what is deep learning, and how do deep learning models compare to artificial neural networks? You will learn about the different deep learning models and build your first deep learning model using the Keras library.
Introduction to Computer Vision and Image Processing
Computer Vision is one of the most exciting fields in Machine Learning and AI. It has applications in many industries, such as self-driving cars, robotics, augmented reality, and much more. In this beginner-friendly course, you will understand computer vision and learn about its various applications across many industries.
Deep Neural Networks with PyTorch
The course will teach you how to develop deep learning models using Pytorch. The course will start with Pytorch's tensors and Automatic differentiation package. Then each section will cover different models starting off with fundamentals such as Linear Regression, and logistic/softmax regression. Followed by Feedforward deep neural networks, the role of different activation functions, normalization and dropout layers. Then Convolutional Neural Networks and Transfer learning will be covered. Finally, several other Deep learning methods will be covered.
Instructors
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Earn credit towards your degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How can I earn my IBM Badge?
What are some examples of careers in artificial intelligence?
How long does it take to complete the Professional Certificate?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Professional Certificate?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Professional Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.