University of Leeds
How to Get Into AI

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

How to Get Into AI

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amy Brereton
Click Start
Sam Wilson

Instructors: Amy Brereton

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of current AI applications across various fields and articulate the key issues associated with these applications.

  • Engage in critical reflection on the social, legal, and ethical considerations surrounding AI.

  • Recognise diverse AI career paths and the essential skills required for success in the field.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

3 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

In this first week of the course, you'll get a brief history of artificial intelligence and some insight into how it can be used. You'll find out about large language models such as ChatGPT and the sorts of industries which use them, and you'll be having a go at using some artificial intelligence yourself! Then we'll turn out attention to some important issues around the the ethical, legal and social challenges of AI and how you can approach using AI in an ethical and responsible way.

What's included

1 video16 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this week we will look at how artificial intelligence is used as a technology in three roles and explore how artificial intelligence is impacting these roles. While it is uncertain exactly what the impact of artificial intelligence will be in the long term on jobs, we know how artificial intelligence is impacting certain jobs currently and how workers are adapting and upskilling to incorporate it in their work. We will also look at the 'transferable skills' which will be essential for the future, working alongside artificial intelligence. You will learn what these skills are, how to acquire them and how you might demonstrate them when applying for jobs.

What's included

2 videos15 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Amy Brereton
University of Leeds
5 Courses1,844 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions