Unlock the doors to endless opportunities with Click Start – a dynamic programme designed exclusively for individuals aged 16 to 30 residing in the UK. Dive into the exciting world of digital technology and kickstart your journey towards a rewarding career.
Explore Digital Tech Careers: Introduction to Click Start
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand how Click Start can pave the way for a career in digital technology.
Reflect on personal career aspirations within the digital tech industries.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
April 2024
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
There is 1 module in this course
Interested in exploring a career in digital tech? Find out how the Click Start programme can help!
What's included
2 videos7 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start is offering a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.