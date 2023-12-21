Adding web development to your skillset is an excellent career move if you are into coding and you seek career growth and advancement. In this online course, you will explore the web development specialisations - front-end, back-end and full-stack development, and understand the different roles in a web development team.
Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...
How to Get Into Web Development
What you'll learn
Identify key web development technologies and understand challenges, including social, legal, and ethical concerns.
Recognise diverse web tech careers and their required skills.
Differentiate roles in website creation, discuss differences in back- and front-end development.
Explain common web languages and their applications.
There are 2 modules in this course
This week, you'll begin with an introduction to the course. Then you'll learn about the various roles in web development and gain an insight into their work and responsibilities. Lastly in Week 1, you'll delve into the fundamentals of different web technologies and their applications in web development.
This week, you will gain important insights into creating commercial websites, including protecting data and intellectual property. Then we will turn to the web development recruitment process and provide helpful tips to assist you in your job search.
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start is offering a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.