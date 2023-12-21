University of Leeds
How to Get Into Web Development

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

How to Get Into Web Development

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amy Brereton
Click Start

Instructors: Amy Brereton

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify key web development technologies and understand challenges, including social, legal, and ethical concerns.

  • Recognise diverse web tech careers and their required skills.

  • Differentiate roles in website creation, discuss differences in back- and front-end development.

  • Explain common web languages and their applications.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

3 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This week, you'll begin with an introduction to the course. Then you'll learn about the various roles in web development and gain an insight into their work and responsibilities. Lastly in Week 1, you'll delve into the fundamentals of different web technologies and their applications in web development.

What's included

3 videos12 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week, you will gain important insights into creating commercial websites, including protecting data and intellectual property. Then we will turn to the web development recruitment process and provide helpful tips to assist you in your job search.

What's included

3 videos10 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Amy Brereton
University of Leeds
5 Courses1,844 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions