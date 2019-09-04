About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Css Code
  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating 96%(20,941 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview and Website Structure and Hosting

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Designing Your Own Website: HTML Basics

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Programming Using JavaScript

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Websites with Style: CSS Properties, Colors and Fonts

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO WEB DEVELOPMENT

Frequently Asked Questions

