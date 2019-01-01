Born and raised in the suburbs west of Boston, Massachusetts, Mead moved to Davis, California with his wife and son in the summer of 2005. He received his Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from Parsons School of Design, in New York City, in 1989, and his Masters of Education from Lesley University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1999. Mead has been passionate about the web and web technologies since the early days of the web in the 1990s, and has enjoyed watching the platform grow and evolve over the years. He began teaching design and web development at the college level in 2008 and has taught many courses at American River College; Art Institute of California – Sacramento; Sierra College; Sacramento City College and UC Davis. Developing curriculum, delivering lessons to students and helping them build their skills is very rewarding work, but the most rewarding aspect of Mead’s work is watching his students graduate and build their own careers in the web development and design fields. Mead is also an artist and a member of Axis Gallery, an artist run gallery in Sacramento, California. He creates and exhibits conceptual work at Axis regularly, addressing topics and technologies of personal interest.